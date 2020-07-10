Letter: Where's the NYT, WaPo, CNN investigating Biden's mental health?
View Comments

Letter: Where's the NYT, WaPo, CNN investigating Biden's mental health?

In 2017 after President Trump underwent a physical, the lame stream news media were all in a tizzy saying he had heart disease. CNN's Sanja Gupta was all over it going on and on about what bad shape Trump was in. It was "Breaking news." CNN, et. al., did the same last year after Trump made an abrupt trip to Walter Reed Hospital. In 2018, Yale psychiatrist Dr. Brandy Lee briefed Congress as to his mental instability, without ever personally examining him. During Trump's partisan impeachment hearings in the House of Representatives, a trio of 'prominent' psychiatrists sent a letter to the committee as to his 'dangerous' mental state. So where is Dr. Gupta and Dr. Lee's mental assessment of BIden, age 77, exhibiting signs of possible dementia? Where are the in depth investigations of Biden's mental health from the NY Times, WaPo, CNN, etc. interviewing his colleagues and friends? Where is their demand to see and know of his last cognitive memory test? Oh, but Biden is not Trump!

Michael Wayne

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Mask mandate

Two days after masks were mandated in Pima County I was shopping at a large well know grocery chain. At the entrance was a very large sign inf…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News