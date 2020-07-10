Letter: Where's the NYT, WaPo, CNN investigating Biden's mental health?

In 2017 after President Trump underwent a physical, the lame stream news media were all in a tizzy saying he had heart disease. CNN's Sanja Gupta was all over it going on and on about what bad shape Trump was in. It was "Breaking news." CNN, et. al., did the same last year after Trump made an abrupt trip to Walter Reed Hospital. In 2018, Yale psychiatrist Dr. Brandy Lee briefed Congress as to his mental instability, without ever personally examining him. During Trump's partisan impeachment hearings in the House of Representatives, a trio of 'prominent' psychiatrists sent a letter to the committee as to his 'dangerous' mental state. So where is Dr. Gupta and Dr. Lee's mental assessment of BIden, age 77, exhibiting signs of possible dementia? Where are the in depth investigations of Biden's mental health from the NY Times, WaPo, CNN, etc. interviewing his colleagues and friends? Where is their demand to see and know of his last cognitive memory test? Oh, but Biden is not Trump!
Michael Wayne
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
