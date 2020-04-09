Letter: Where's The Who ?

Here we are, the richest country in the world and out of toilet paper!
Worse still, the US health system is under collapse, as is that of most of the world.
The novel Covid-19 virus has given us a worldwide pandemic. So shouldn't it make sense for identical precautions against the virus to be taken worldwide?
Without a solid public health plan clearly implemented, this virus or replicants of it will continue to be transmitted.
Gatherings of no more than ten people? All it takes is for one of those asymptomatic people to infect the other nine.
In Mexico the decree is no more than fifty people in a gathering. That's social distancing?
Why hasn't The World Health Organization taken a firm step toward a worldwide mandated plan to eradicate the virus?
Instead, we are given noisy and ever changing "suggestions" by our local government officials that leave us confused and vulnerable.
Susana Manzana
Downtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
