More Murder victims: Corbin Holston (23), Marsiah Collins (19), Philstavious Dowdell (18), Shaunkivia Smith (17), Deaji Goodman (28), David Huff (17) and 32 victims wounded in the two latest mass shootings. Gun advocates write "guns do not have a conscience," true enough, but neither do those who advocate for unregulated and unrestricted possession of assault weapons. In the Army, my M-16 was kept in the Armory except when we were in the field. Highly trained soldiers, trained for combat did not have unrestricted access to their assault rifles or weapons - these were stored away. When we think of villains is it just the perpetrator who lacks reverence for human life or does the facilitator of the act bear some responsibility? What we all know, including gun advocates, gun dealers and gun manufacturers is that there are increasing numbers of people obtaining a weapon made for war and with premeditation murdering innocent people. Nope the gun doesn’t do it all by itself, it takes enablers to help these killers.