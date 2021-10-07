Letter: Which Boondoggle?

I was happy to see a teacher raise the question as to who is paying for the trillions of dollars being spent by the government. The answer is, the regular taxpayer. Taking a look at the math, the GOP passed a 2 trillion dollar tax cut for the wealthy and corporations in 2018 that is unpaid for every year. Build Back Better reverses that 2 trillion dollar debt that added up every year . It has a price tag of 3.5 trillion over 10 years with a pathway to the future for our young people. I don't see why the rich and corporations get the free lunch and the rest of us pay. On top of all of this, the GOP is refusing to pay their tax cut bill by not raising the debt ceiling. If the country defaults on its obligations, I will blame Senator Sinema for not getting rid of the filibuster and not personally getting 10 GOP senators to raise the debt ceiling.
Barbara Moore
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.