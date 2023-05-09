In his “Local Opinion: First 100 days” freshman GOP Rep. Juan Ciscomani , CD6, touts his work representing southeastern Arizona. He serves on the powerful Appropriations and Veterans’ Affairs committees and states in his column: “I am committed to strengthening Medicare, Social Security, and benefits for veterans.”

Yet in a near party-line vote, he opted in favor of Speaker McCarthy’s budget deal. On deeper analysis this deal will end up reducing benefits by cutting 81,000 jobs in veterans health services followed by backlogs for disability claims and outpatient visits. This is not how we care for those who sacrificed for us.