Letter: Which is it, Senator Sinema?
Letter: Which is it, Senator Sinema?

The filibuster did not begin until about 1806. It is not in the Constitution.

Since then, it has often been used by White Supremacists in the South to block the rights of former slaves and other non-whites.

In 1848 and after, South Carolina Senator John C. Calhoun to prevent measures supporting abolition

According to a study conducted by political scientists Sarah Binder and Steven Smith, of the 30 measures that were derailed by the filibuster between 1917 and 1994, exactly half of them involved civil rights. 1922, 1937, 1940 anti-lynching laws, 1942, 1944, 1956 to prevent the repeal of the poll tax, the Civil Rights act of 1957, and more.

As can be seen, the filibuster was frequently used to great effect to support the goals of white supremacists.

So what is it you support, Senator Sinema? American Democracy or White Supremacy?

We are waiting to see which it is.

Wendy Kreider

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

