Letter: Which is really better?

Which is better? A candidate from a political party that backed attempts at a coup against a President using “sworn” evidence that was lies or did not exist, charged an eventual Supreme Court Justice with a story having no support or even one witness that agreed that the accusation even happened, but smiles as he says nothing about riots, and denies that he made statements that are recorded on video. And now has to face real accusations of at least unethical business dealings.
Or a candidate that accomplished all he said he would, recovered a damaged economy, and despite the naysayers did start the processes to recover from a disease that had never been seen before and is likely to be resolved within a year of its inception. He admittedly may not have the social graces and family relationships most would like, but you should compare the real John F Kennedy, Lyndon Johnson, and William Clinton before you reach a conclusion. Most would be surprised.
I choose President Trump.
George Weible
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!