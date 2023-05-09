The debt ceiling was raised four times under Trump, supported by both Democrats and Republicans, and with no outcry by Republicans about the national debt. That debt increased by some 5 billion dollars under Trump, yet no concern was shown by Republicans. When Democratic President Biden lowers the deficit and helps average Americans, all of a sudden the national debt is a crisis. Over the entire history of our country, from Washington to Biden, three Presidents have raised one half of our nation's debt, Reagan, G. W. Bush, and Trump. The last President to have a balanced budget was Democratic President Clinton. One can agree or disagree with their policies, but you can't disagree with fiscal facts. So which party is more fiscally responsible? The 14th Amendment, Section 4, of our Constitution clearly states that the national debt must be paid. To default will be catastrophic.