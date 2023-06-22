The former president claimed the Mueller investigation was the biggest witch hunt ever.

He now claims the successful civil suit against him as the Biggest Witch hunt ever. With so many investigations in-process, which one(s) will become the biggest? I can offer the answer, the one(s) that are successful in prosecution.

His protégé, Santos has recently co-opted trump’s description for his own legal troubles. It is a weak and tired argument to blame the legal system for catching you in the bad acts you have done. Shame on those who side with the offenders when they are caught.

Jeff Rayner

SaddleBrooke