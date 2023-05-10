No. 45 is furious that he was quickly found guilty of all but one charge and ordered to pay 5 million dollars to his accuser. Despite his lies, he is guilty on ALL counts, and he knows that is the truth.

This case was another link in his chain of boasts about existing above the law. "I could shoot someone, etc.", "I could declassify documents just thinking about it, etc.", "When you're a star, etc."

The real reason for his anger is that he is being compelled to pay the consequences for his behavior. He finds it incomprehensible that the jury didn't understand that nobody is supposed to do that to him.

It won't be long, though, before he experiences this anger over and over, again and again.

Rick Cohn

West side