Letter: Whichis the real question?
What if the question is not What happens if Trump refuses to leave office, but What happens if the executive branch and Trump, together, refuse to leave office? Which seems to be what they are readying., evidenced by the coordinated silence from all Republicans and the executive branch re Biden, the orders not to cooperate with Biden, the orders to plan for a second term, the orders not to look for another job, else be fired, the total approval to continue contesting the election. The cabal controls all the governmental powers, and owns the judiciary, including SCOTUS. The police and military seem to be obedient Republicans. A coup by the existing government! What's to stop them? Other than the death of the principal. Democracy requires the willingness of all to live by law and the assumptions not law which enable order, peace, functioning. Trump and acolytes don't live that way.

charles larson

Green Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

