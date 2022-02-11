Letter: While we are at it, let’s censure Senate Majority Leader Schumer as well as Senator Sinema.

It is intriguing how we voters allow ourselves to be drawn into the Washington D.C. turmoil without the awareness that politics is much more about narcissistic power than ideals as can be seen in Senator Schumer’s own statements regarding the filibuster.
As noted in the April 22, 2010 Minutes of United States Senate, Committee on rules and administration, Senator Schumer acknowledged “The truth is both parties have a love-hate relationship with the filibuster depending on if you are in the majority or in the minority at the time.”
In his widely shared April 22, 2005 Speech Schumer argued "that eliminating the filibuster would turn the country ‘into a banana republic, where if you don't get your way, you change the rules. Are we gonna let them (presumably he meant Republicans)? It will be doomsday for Democracy if we do.’ “
The point is that before any of us take any politician’s diatribe too seriously, remember they are, after all, politicians.
W Edward Morton
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.