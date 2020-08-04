You have permission to edit this article.
Letter: WHINEY RETIRED FOLKS
Letter: WHINEY RETIRED FOLKS

Reading the editorials, I sense that a lot of the discussion about masks and lockdowns comes from the retired. I am retired and the Covid has not affected me much monetarily, but has limited my travel, access to routine medical care, and my social interaction, but that is a small price to pay. Not so for the younger people who no longer have a job, those who are determined critical and must work, and those business owners who have dedicated their lives to build a business, only to have it devastated. For us retired folks, quit being so selfish and suck it up, quite griping, and use your accumulated wisdom to follow the guidelines to avoid Covid. Let the rest of the country get going, because robust economic health also affects you and I very significantly in the long run.

Pudge Johnson

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

