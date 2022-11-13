Letter: Whining won't help Kari Lake

Before the votes are all counted, Kari Lake has already floated the 'Little Lie' that this last election was rigged. If Hobbs wins will she continue to spread this idea? Arizona isn't the embarrassment, Kari Lake is.

Her timing is terrible. The mid-terms clearly showed that Americans are sick and tired of losers who refuse to concede. At a time when other Republicans realize it's time to jump from Trump's ship, she is emulating him. Whining will only hurt her future political efforts.

April Hoffman

Oro Valley