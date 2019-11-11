So out comes a report today, 11/6, that attorney Mark Zaid representing the whistleblower in the Ukraine saga, back in January 2017 Tweeted "that a "coup has started" and that "impeachment will follow ultimately." In May 2017 he Tweeted ""Johnson (1868), Nixon (1973), Clinton (1998) impeachment hearings. next up @realDonaldTrump (2017)" In a Podcast last year he said ""I'm not a Trump fan, I go out of my way on Twitter to say '#Resistance." So here we have one of the attorney's representing the whistleblower who has demonstrated animosity toward Pres. Trump. Add to that, in an Aug. 26 letter, the Intelligence Community's Inspector General, Michael Atkinson, wrote that the anonymous whistleblower who set off the Trump-Ukraine impeachment fight showed "some indicia of an arguable political bias ... in favor of a rival political candidate." This impeachment of Pres. Trump is total political partisanship by Democrats focusing on the 2020 election. It amounts to a defacto coup attempt of a duly elected President. That is the scandal!
David Burford
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.