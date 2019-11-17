Several recent letters have expressed the opinion that the identity of the whistleblower is redundant and unnecessary as subsequent testimony has provided the same information. While strictly speaking this is true. Democrats are being shortsighted in their thinking. To date the impeachment proceedings are not consistent with prior proceedings as the current rules appear highly partisan, actually just some political grandstanding. To build a bipartisan consensus the Democrats will have to create a much more even handed process to build any kind of a credible case that will support from both sides of the aisle in Congress. Part of that would be to bring the whistleblower forward and let him not only testify but to be cross examined by Republicans.
A fundamental part our Western system of jurisprudence is the right of the accused to confront an accuser. If Democrats don’t understand this basic precept of fairness they will have trouble convincing anyone except their most vocal supporters that this is anything more than a partisan takedown.
Ed Wegener
Oro Valley
