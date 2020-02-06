Letter: whistleblower truth to power

Whistleblower. A word heard often in the last few weeks describes a person who has information that a government wishes to conceal but reveals it to protect the public. Whistleblowers are so important that their identity is protected by law lest they be exposed to danger. That peril is illustrated by another country’s action.
The world is threatened today by the coronavirus. Originated in China, it is spreading worldwide. Potentially fatal, we were kept in the dark about it because whistleblowers are unprotected in China. The whistleblowers were arrested, jailed and vital information was concealed, leading to a world health crisis.
Here our president has been impeached. In part, the data that initiated that process came from a whistleblower. The President and his lawyers want that identity made public despite its legal protection. Here, as in China, the whistle blower risks everything to spare us from great harm. To allow suppression of his truth is a step toward totalitarianism.
Harry Peck
Tubac
