Letter: whistleblower truth to power
View Comments

Letter: whistleblower truth to power

Whistleblower. A word heard often in the last few weeks describes a person who has information that a government wishes to conceal but reveals it to protect the public. Whistleblowers are so important that their identity is protected by law lest they be exposed to danger. That peril is illustrated by another country’s action.

The world is threatened today by the coronavirus. Originated in China, it is spreading worldwide. Potentially fatal, we were kept in the dark about it because whistleblowers are unprotected in China. The whistleblowers were arrested, jailed and vital information was concealed, leading to a world health crisis.

Here our president has been impeached. In part, the data that initiated that process came from a whistleblower. The President and his lawyers want that identity made public despite its legal protection. Here, as in China, the whistle blower risks everything to spare us from great harm. To allow suppression of his truth is a step toward totalitarianism.

Harry Peck

Tubac

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Potholes

I read all the letters complaining about the roads and the lack of funding to fix them. I feel that these writers should do a little traveling…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News