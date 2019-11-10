Since everything in the whistleblower's complaint has been verified many times over, both by multiple witnesses and by the transcript released by the White House, perhaps one of my Republican friends can explain to me why the GOP and the president are insisting that he/she be "outed" and required to give oral, rather than written testimony (which, by the way, the president himself refused to do in the case of the Muller report). Even if he/she totally recanted everything in the complaint, there are still upwards of a half dozen people with knowledge of the call and other negotiations with Ukraine who have confirmed under oath everything the whistleblower alleged and more, so it seems to me that his/her testimony would be superfluous. The only reason I can think of to demand it is for reasons of retribution, the very reason whistleblowers are protected by federal law.
Carol Conniff
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.