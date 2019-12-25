Letter: White Evangelical speaks

After 3 years of profanity, lies, slandering, name calling and covering up infidelity, someone among the Evangelicals has finally called out President Trump. Mark Galli, editor of Christianity Today recently wrote an editorial calling for Trump’s removal. This is not about Ukraine, tariffs, climate control or immigration. This is not “liberals” accused of hating Trump. This is about the core values of Christianity, the Ten Commandments and morality. Review 10 commandments and do a check list for the president. Probably murder is the only one he has not violated, even though he said he could get away with it. As Galli commented, while pro-life is critically important, it cannot outweigh the other Christian values Trumps has discarded.
And neither can White Evangelicals and any of us who call ourselves Christians. It is time Evangelicals listened to one of their own and not the president.
John Kautz
Midtown
