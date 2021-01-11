Letter: White folk storming the capital

President elect Biden beat me to this, but it bears repeating. If it had been a Black Lives Matter group storming the capital the National Guard would have been called immediately. Many more protestors would have been killed at the hands of police. As it was only 70 people were arrested and only 14 charged with breaking and entering. Far bigger numbers of white people broke into the capital. So did the police just let them walk away?
I am glad more people weren’t killed. But this is a clear example of how racism is woven deeply into our systems, and not just policing., but health care, education, banking. This is intolerable. It’s high time for change. It falls on all of us to ensure this change occur.
Patricia Stein
East side
