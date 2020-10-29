Letter: White House: Admiral Brett Giroir: Increase in hospitalizations and deaths nationwide from COVID-19

As a Teacher, repetition i s a most effective Teaching Strategy...so once again.....
Viral genetic variants are generated during viral replication. They will infect a new host if genetically adapted to that host. This is the case with COVID_19. It's spread within human populations is related to the population density. "....Over the last two centuries, the number of people living in the United States per square mile has grown from 4.5 in 1790 to 87.4 in 2010....."
(statista: Population density of the United States from 1790 to 2019 in residents per square mile of land area)
The COVID_19 pandemic is a natural consequence of Overpopulation via the mere Animal Nature of Man in thoughtless/instinctive Reproduction with a disregard as to the Overpopulation consequences.
Thomas Malthus: "...Malthus argued that an exponentially growing population will self-correct through war, famine, and disease...."...the COVID_19 Pandemic.
If expanding populations are not reversed, Microbial Variants, like COVID_19, will continue to disrupt, and possibly destroy, Human Society!!
Francis Saitta
Downtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
