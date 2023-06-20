Most of my Navy career involved handling highly classified documents and cryptographic materials. Mid-way through, two-person control of all materials was implemented due to the Walker case. What is missing from the current discussion is where are the custodians of the materials that Trump/Biden/Pence retained after leaving office? All classified materials have tracking documentation and frequent custodial inventory requirements. There are government employees whose sole job is to ensure these materials are handled properly and accounted for. These people need to be identified and included in any investigations of mishandled documents and disciplined for any infractions. Has the White House and V.P.’s office assigned this to non-professional administration appointees with an hour or two of training? Perhaps this is a consequence of ‘draining the swamp’: getting rid of professional bureaucrats who have years of training and experience as custodians. Our adversaries are certainly seizing this opportunity to obtain classified materials treated so casually.