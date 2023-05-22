President Biden and Secretary of DHS Mayorkas are now claiming that since Title 42 expired, that their new tough border policies have cut Border Patrol encounters by 50%, from about 10,000 a day to 4,000. New border policies include having asylum seekers apply in another country before coming here, immediate deportation and no allowed re-entry for five years, sending 1500 military personnel to the border for administrative duties, and pressuring Mexico to place law enforcement on its southern border with Guatemala. The obvious question to all this is why were these policies not put in place two years ago before over five million people crossed the border illegally? My opinion is that President Biden, immigration activists in the White House and DHS Secretary Mayorkas wanted to have an open border. Their non-actions proved it. They only implemented the new stricter border policies when criticism from both Republican and Democrat leaders mounted and the encountered numbers at the border got to be a political liability.