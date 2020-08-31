Letter: White House Misrepresents Constitution

Mark Meadows claims that the House Democrats are the obstacle to progress toward relief measures. However, the House Democrats enacted a bill two months ago. The next step, according to the Constitution, is for the Senate to enact someting. Anything. Negotiations take place after, not before, the Senate passes a competing bill. The White House, i.e., the President, is not involved in negotaitions until after there is an Act of Congress, which he can veto with written objections, which must be answered or overidden to continue. The fact that the Senate has not voted the House bill up, down, or amended makes Mr. McConnell the roadblock, not Mrs. Pelosi or Mr Trump. The majority leader controls the recess and the initial agenda. Rather than negotiate with the House, the President has the power to put Congress back in session (void the recess) to pass something, and keep them in session until they do. That neither Trump nor McConnell is willing to do the job makes the delay their fault.
DAVID VERNON
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!