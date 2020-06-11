Letter: White House Press Corps shouldn't complain

I think it was wrong of the White House to seat the Press Corp for Trump's Friday morning press conference in a less than social distancing arrangement. BUT, that the White House Press complained about it, after the fact is laughable. No one made you sit that way. You could have moved the chairs. You could have sat on the grass or stood appropriately spaced. Better still, you could have not attended once you saw what was happening. You bought into Trump's disdain for good COVID-19 practices and almost endorsed it by taking your seats! If I walk into a store and no one is wearing a mask or social distancing, I walk out, period end of story. Please don't complain because you didn't to do the right thing.
Norman Patten
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
