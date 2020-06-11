Letter: White House Press Corps shouldn't complain
View Comments

Letter: White House Press Corps shouldn't complain

I think it was wrong of the White House to seat the Press Corp for Trump's Friday morning press conference in a less than social distancing arrangement. BUT, that the White House Press complained about it, after the fact is laughable. No one made you sit that way. You could have moved the chairs. You could have sat on the grass or stood appropriately spaced. Better still, you could have not attended once you saw what was happening. You bought into Trump's disdain for good COVID-19 practices and almost endorsed it by taking your seats! If I walk into a store and no one is wearing a mask or social distancing, I walk out, period end of story. Please don't complain because you didn't to do the right thing.

Norman Patten

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News