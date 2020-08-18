Letter: White House remodel in the time of COVID

Let me get this straight... Millions of people are facing long-term unemployment, eviction from their homes, food insecurity, and a dangerous virus. Meanwhile, our "stable genius" President wants $377 million in the current Corona Virus Bill to remodel the West Wing of the White House. How does remodeling the West Wing address the ills caused by the corona virus? By my rough calculations, $377 million would provide more than 157,000 families with an additional month of unemployment benefits at $600 per week or 26,000 families with 6 months of benefits. Previous administrations have postponed the West Wing remodeling. Given his focus on himself, it is no surprise that Trump would propose funding White House remodeling at a time when the money should be put to better use to address the impacts of the corona virus on citizens.
Gail Cordy
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
