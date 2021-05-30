Letter: White House Spending Trillions

Biden’s 3 part infrastructure plan: American Rescue Plan, American Jobs Plan, and American Families Plan. Great choice of adjectives by the White House to describe an enormously costly effort to spend nearly 4 Trillion dollars.
Let’s step back and contemplate what a Trillion dollars represents. But, let’s not talk about bucks, let’s address a Trillion in something that we can relate to - seconds. If we count back a Trillion seconds from now, it would take us back roughly 32 thousand years. We’re in the 2nd millennium 2000 (years) AD. Think about that. Then, think about how our trusty politicians used to talk about “not millions, but billions with a B”. Now, we have “progressed” to where Trillions seem as common as your backyard potted plants.
John Spitler
Northwest side
