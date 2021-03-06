Letter: whither the GOP?

During the years leading up to the 2020 election, Trump's rhetoric became increasingly inflammatory. The Republican Party continually exonerated him by declaring that his hate-filled words did not align with his actions-- until they did. On January 6th, Trump's speech made the Republican's rationalizations invalid, so they absolved him on the false declaration that his 2nd impeachment violated the Constitution's rules.
The party of Lincoln has devolved into the party of Tea. The GOP sacrificed the mantle of law and order to the demagogue and his idolaters for the votes they needed to stay in power. In the process, they lost the Whitehouse and the Senate. Yet they continue to embrace the demagogue while denouncing their own members who decry him.
That's good news for the Democrats. If Trump is the presidential candidate in 2024 it will be a huge motivator for Democrat voters to defeat him once again.
rick COHN
West side
