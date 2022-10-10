Letter: Who are MAGA Republicans

MAGA people are from both parties and Independents. It is time to stop calling them MAGA Republicans and just say MAGA.

They are true patriots . They proudly display our flag and stand at attention when the National Anthem is played. They love our country and over the Centuries have fought and died to defend.

Trump's philosophy was more in tune with the FDR type of Democrat. His goal was to restore the vanishing middle class and provide good paying manufacturing and service jobs.

When Biden gives inflammatory speeches about how they are a threat to America, what he means is that they are a threat to the establishment. By that I mean both parties. He is right.

We cringed, as did you, over Trump’s crudity. We voted for him in spite of that, as we were tired of voting for decades without positive results. He was our last hope.

Jack Walters

Northeast side