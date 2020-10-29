Letter: Who are the Actual 'Haters'?

What perfect timing to have Robert Schwebel's fine editorial in today's paper opposite a letter stating that all Biden supporters (like me, and presumably Dr. Schwebel) are 'haters'.
What a comfort it must be for Mr. Wayne to write us off as haters and reside with his own brand of hatred. If he were to check - the U.S. immigration numbers last year were 18,000, and 15,000 this year - while Germany accepted over 200,000 during the Syrian diaspora.
While there are many reasons to choose Mr. Biden over Trump, the two main reasons for me are #! disgust, and #2 fatigue. Trump used nearly 3 trillion dollars to juice a stable, growing economy via tax cuts and give-aways. Boy could we use that 3 trillion now ... and some real leadership. We don't hate Trump, we just see him for the fraud he is and his supporters don't want to hear that.
Ted Morrison
Midtown
