Letter: Who are the gullible people who vote for crazy Radicals

Radical Politicians have slowly been taking away your rights, scaring people they “serve” into believing you’re all too dumb to know how to select someone to represent you—a constant barrage of FEAR. Democrats want to get rid of the police who help you. Gay marriage will negatively affect your marriage. How? It just will.

Muslims, Mexicans, Asians, Native Americans(?), and police: all murderers and rapists. America is about white men's rights and power. And those who were here before white people? I demand my free speech and hate. It’s my right. So what if I offend you. Just don’t offend me. My God is more important than yours. Christians were here before Jews (?).

Cut taxes on the wealthy; raise taxes on the middle-class and “those people” to pay for the cuts for the rich. They won’t call themselves “upper-class.” Too divisive.

The great irony of the gullibility of the common folk who follow and vote for these would-be fascists-they are unsuspecting.

Sheldon Metz

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

