Letter: Who are the real Patriots?

Trumpublican patriotism uses our military and ostentatious flag displays as props , but denigrates real military heroes. Former Senator and Captain Max Cleland sustained injuries in Vietnam that left him a triple amputee. At the time, Rush Limbaugh was in the United States with his medical deferment for his anal cyst. Cleland disagreed with Limbaugh’s hawkish position on the war in Iraq. Limbaugh called Cleland a “phony soldier” and compared him to a “suicide bomber”. The American Legion and other veteran organizations remained silent. Trump recently awarded Limbaugh the Presidential Medal of Freedom. Who really believes that Trump didn’t refer to combat veterans as “losers and suckers” when he declined to visit a WW1 American veterans cemetery in France because it was raining? All one has to do is listen to Trump’s remarks about John McCain only being a war hero because he was captured. He then stated he likes people who don’t get captured. I wonder what Pat Tillman would think about Trump’s remarks?
Rick Klumpp
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
