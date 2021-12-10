Letter: Who Are the Real Sheep?

The phrase "lions, not sheep", is a thinly veiled mockery of those who chose to get their Covid immunizations. Because Trump made the Covid virus political, many of his constituents refuse to take the life-saving vaccine. I would argue that the real sheep are the millions who continue to support a man who lies every time he opens his mouth and has no regard for the American people or the Constitution. Republican politicians shake in their boots whenever he threatens to primary them. These spineless politicians are so afraid to go against Trump, they have lost all credibility. Why would anyone want to be represented by someone who can't even think for him or herself and wants to be told what to do by the former President? Lions are fearless. And those that continue to fight authoritarianism and support our democracy are lions.
Ilene Scannell
East side
