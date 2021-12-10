 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Who Are the Real Sheep?
View Comments

Letter: Who Are the Real Sheep?

  • Comments

The phrase "lions, not sheep", is a thinly veiled mockery of those who chose to get their Covid immunizations. Because Trump made the Covid virus political, many of his constituents refuse to take the life-saving vaccine. I would argue that the real sheep are the millions who continue to support a man who lies every time he opens his mouth and has no regard for the American people or the Constitution. Republican politicians shake in their boots whenever he threatens to primary them. These spineless politicians are so afraid to go against Trump, they have lost all credibility. Why would anyone want to be represented by someone who can't even think for him or herself and wants to be told what to do by the former President? Lions are fearless. And those that continue to fight authoritarianism and support our democracy are lions.

Ilene Scannell

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News