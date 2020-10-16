 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Who are these grownups?
View Comments

Letter: Who are these grownups?

With regard to the coronavirus, my concern is that our president has given his stamp of approval for the two- year-old in all of us to take command of our decision-making processes. Businesses request that customers wear masks; the response from many rights-driven customers is "no and you can't make me." Public health officials with no documented deep-state credentials recommend daily that we all wear masks in public places; a significant number of our citizens breeze down grocery store aisles in defiance of the common sense guidance. State lawmakers in some (red and blue) states spend major chunks of their public service hours finding ways to overturn their governor's rational decision to mandate public masks during this pandemic. And the virus marches on, into the White House, into more American families, and on.

I do not think any American has a constitutional right to be infectious in public during a killer pandemic. Who are these grownups and whatever happened to their sense of collective biological survival?

Mark Prichard

Marana

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters to the Editor
Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

  • Updated

OPINION: We're starting to see readers reactions to our endorsement series, and one thing is clear: Republicans are not happy about our selection of Mark Kelly for Senate. Read their complaints in today's Letters to the Editor.

Letters to the Editor
Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

OPINION: Some letter writers touch on the race for president and Senate here in Arizona, but another is a doctor who takes a strong stance against recreational marijuana and Prop. 207. See if you agree, in Letters to the Editor

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News