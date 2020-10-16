Letter: Who are these grownups?

With regard to the coronavirus, my concern is that our president has given his stamp of approval for the two- year-old in all of us to take command of our decision-making processes. Businesses request that customers wear masks; the response from many rights-driven customers is "no and you can't make me." Public health officials with no documented deep-state credentials recommend daily that we all wear masks in public places; a significant number of our citizens breeze down grocery store aisles in defiance of the common sense guidance. State lawmakers in some (red and blue) states spend major chunks of their public service hours finding ways to overturn their governor's rational decision to mandate public masks during this pandemic. And the virus marches on, into the White House, into more American families, and on.
I do not think any American has a constitutional right to be infectious in public during a killer pandemic. Who are these grownups and whatever happened to their sense of collective biological survival?
Mark Prichard
Marana
