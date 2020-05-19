Letter: Who can handle this crisis better?
"In your heart ... does anyone believe he [Biden] could handle this crisis better?" Yes. No need to believe. Look at the facts.

Joe Biden hires experts, trusts them for fact-based information, tolerates disagreement, worked with governments, diplomats, state and local leaders. President Trump hires donors/lobbyists, fires those who disagree, takes advice from himself, worked as a dishonest businessman.

Joe Biden's record of honorable military and government service and personal integrity beats President Trump's record of shoddy real-estate deals, cheating contractors, vendors, and employees, and telling obvious lies from his early businesses to today.

Joe Biden has treated women with respect, although he has hugged men and women, rubbed their shoulders, and patted their backs more than some were comfortable with. President Trump treats women with disgust and disdain, calls them names, and has assaulted many.

Who can handle this crisis better? Joe Biden, by far.

Patricia Eisenberg

Midtown

