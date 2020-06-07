Letter: Who can speak with authenticity
Letter: Who can speak with authenticity

When I hear someone say there is not systemic racism, I need to observe who said it. As a white person I cannot make that determination because I have not been subjected to racism. Likewise as a male, I cannot declare there is no sexism because in our society men have held the position of power and control and I have benefited from that. As a middle class American I cannot say the poor simply need to work harder. Difficult as it is for a white male to hear the truth about racism and sexism or poverty I must listen to the authentic voices. Voices of those who have experienced racism, sexism and oppression. Only when we in the privileged segment hear the words from minorities, women and poor people will we begin to see what must change in our society.

John D Kautz

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

