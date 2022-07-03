Letter: Who controls prices

Prices can increase when demand exceeds supply or when the money supply exceeds the value of available goods and services. The first premise is not inflation. The second is. However, both are the result of POLICY decisions, son. The President's POLICY decisions discouraged oil and gas production. The president's POLICY decisions resulted in spending trillions financed largely by printed money. With Fed policy at the time the result was inflation. Perhaps a better understanding of economics would discourage the writer from parroting democratic talking points. Or perhaps a dissertation on the value of money as a commodity would help But I doubt it.