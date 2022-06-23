Letter: Who Controls prices?

I tire of people blaming Biden for inflation. Since when does he or any other president control what we pay for gas or other consumer goods? These prices are controlled by corporate leaders who do not like Biden’s approach to taxation of wealthy corporations. They are willing and able to increase prices at the drop of a hat. How much time elapsed between the news of a Russian attack on Ukraine and the meteoric rise in gas prices? Let me tell you, it was hours. Certainly not enough time for existing inventories to be consumed, causing these suppliers to buy shortage priced stock. They saw panic arising and gouged us at the pumps immediately. It serves them well to blame Biden weakening him with us as ha is a threat to them. More profit for them and security with one stone.