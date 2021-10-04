Letter: Who created the Afghanistan pullout blamed on Biden?

Republicans attack President Joe Biden for following the surrender his predecessor Donald Trump actually signed in February 2020. When the latter signed the pact, agreeing to all of the Taliban’s requirements, including leaving our equipment, Republicans cheered the decision as “good.” Today, it’s all Biden’s doing and “bad.”
During his 2016 campaign, and he said he wanted to end all foreign wars. Well, he ended one, in a way. But, unfortunately, he brought it home, creating a domestic conflict.
By the way, Trump’s administration NEVER began making plans for that surrender until - never. Biden began formulating plans immediately. When they found time was against our removal date of May 1, moved it back to September 11. People were upset with that "sacred" date and it moved to August 31.
I want to ask a typical Republican, not a Corporation-bought Republican Politician, what is the difference? Is it because Trump was a member of his own Republican Fascist Party or because Biden is a Democrat?
Sheldon Metz
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.