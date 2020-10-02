Letter: Who created the panic?

President BS (bone-spurs) told Bob Woodruff that he knew the coronavirus pandemic was a real concern at the very beginning, in January. He knew it affected young people as well as old. He said he lied to the American people so as not to cause a panic. He never wanted to do that.
"Joe Biden will destroy your protections for pre-existing conditions."
"The only way they're gonna win is by a rigged election." Same as he used in 2016 which proved to be a lie.
"There will be panic in the streets under Biden." The panic he shows on ads is his created panic, sending non-identified Federal Troops to "hot spots," and asking white-supremacists, militias, and others, to help protect the cities. Most of those arrested for violence and destruction were the Trump-clansmen. The man with the umbrella?
Think about the "panic" he's been creating for the past few months lying about what Joe will do. Is that an example of "projection?" I think so.
Sheldon Metz
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
