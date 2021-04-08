 Skip to main content
Letter: Who created the Party of Obstruction
Letter: Who created the Party of Obstruction

Right-wing extremists use the same techniques attributed to the previous president. However, I believe that began with the dangerous and insidious methods of one Newt Gingrich during Bill Clinton's presidency.

From the beginning of Clinton’s term, Gingrich promised and delivered “No cooperation.” He created the Party of NO. He created the predominant Republican mandate to cheat on one’s wife and get away with it. Gingrich wrote the plan for the 1994 Republican Revolution, the GOP’s first House in 40 years. Even so, his own party considered him a “disaster” and tried to remove him from the leadership. Gingrich is the guy who screwed up Congress, turning it into the dysfunctional circus it is today.

Newt’s goals were to elevate obstructionism, shut down Congress (twice) and destroy America’s government confidence. His primary goal, however, was to destroy the Democrats.

One of his goals was to make candidates less important than The GOP. He succeeded. He made Trump.

Sheldon Metz

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

