Letter: Who descimated he CDC in 2018

As we can all see, there is a pandemic happening in our country and it will affect us all.
Over the ages, such things have occurred. The Great Plague of the Middle Ages comes to mind, but there have been many, mostly a century or two apart. So that the Coronavirus is happening today, impacting the stock market, which is, I believe an impartial judge of its affects, deserves an answer of why is it so easily affecting the best, overall, medical system in the world, so easily?
The 2018, systematic, disassembly of the top leadership of the CDC, by President Trump, only to be placed by political hacks, may be the answer.
Suggest, instead of listening to FOX; check the record. And, while you are at it, wash your hands.
carl Bosse
Green Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.