Re: the March 16 article "Bill could give S.C. women death penalty for getting an abortion."

We’ve entered a topsy turvy world in the wake of Roe v. Wade. To the astonishment of the rationally minded, a lawmaker in South Carolina places women in jeopardy of facing the death penalty for having an abortion by proposing “pro-life” legislation that assigns a higher “right-to-life” to the unicellular organism formed at conception than the woman in whose body it resides, all the while failing to grasp the irony.

With roughly 30% of all pregnancies terminating spontaneously and most of those due to genetic aberrations, this law effectively grants greater priority to nature’s doomed failures than to living women.

With federal protection now defunct, the triumph of this upside down morality could well presage the advent in some jurisdictions of an agenda of even greater provincial oppression such as abolishment of contraception altogether to ensure the rights of the yet to be conceived.

Nature abhors a vacuum. How tragic that the void left by the departure of reason is so readily occupied by simplemindedness.

Robert Gavlak

Midtown