Who does Rep. Juan Ciscomani think he represents when he voted to repeal President Biden’s outlawing of firearm stabilizing braces? These braces were used in several mass shootings in the U.S. over the last decade, including the recent tragedy in Nashville.

Stabilizing braces allow pistol owners to covert their weapon into an easy to conceal short-barreled rifle. Do we really need to make high powered weapons easier to conceal? Who does Rep. Ciscomani represent with this vote?

We need a Congress that is interested in seriously looking into ways to reduce gun violence, not make it worse. This vote by Ciscomani shows he is not interested in solutions. CD6 deserves a Representative who is.

Lori Cinnamond

Foothills