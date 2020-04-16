Letter: WHO Funding Suspended

President Trump suspended funding to the World Health Organization (WHO) primarily because it failed to verify the misinformation that had been provided by the Chinese Government. When WHO Director, Dr. Tedros announced that COVID-19 did not spread from human to human contact, Taiwanese officials informed Dr. Tedros that the virus did in fact spread from human to human contact.
Early on, the Center for Disease Control (CDC) request to go China to inspect and talk to Chinese Medical Doctors was denied. WHO could have strongly supported the position that the CDC be allowed to go to China, inspect the two infectious laboratories in Wuhan and be allowed to speak to Chinese a Medical Officials.
It is still not too late for Dr. Tetrodes to support the CDC. Even now, a visit by health officials to Wuhan could assist medical scientists in shortening the time to develop a Covid-19 Vaccine that the world disparately needs.
Russ Maynard
SaddleBrooke
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
