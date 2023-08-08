Note to the letter writer who complained about Hunter Biden receiving Secret Service protection: Under law, all children (including those who are adult), their spouses and their children are entitled to 24/7 Secret Service protection while a President is in office. So all of Trump's children and their spouses got Secret Service protection too. Of course, Trump being Trump, he extended that protection six months after he left office, costing us taxpayers a bundle.
In any case, I think Hunter Biden probably needs protection more than most President's children do, because so many Republicans attack him so much.
Karen Schickedanz
SaddleBrooke
