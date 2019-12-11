Re: the Dec. 9 letter "People must put their hatred of Trump aside."
Veteran Bruce Dahl “(has) always accepted the results of our presidential elections … whoever won was (his) president.”
Veteran me, too, but not this time. Trump has gone out of his way to make sure liberals like me understand that he hates US, that he is not OUR president! He is only president of his cult, the wreckage of the old GOP. And they, for their part, have looked at the Constitution, and chosen to obey him, instead!
Being both anti-liberal (Jesus be damned, they really do hate us) and anti-conservative (they don’t need no stinkin’ laws, they got guns), they are keeping their eyes on the prize – minority control over America’s sexuality. To hell with democracy, they expect to rule this country with an iron fist.
As for me? I may be old but I’m still an American fighting man (all us vets know that one by heart), I don’t do tyranny.
Daniel Lynch
East side
