Letter: Who is accountable?
During this period of rioting in many cities throughout the nation, numerous police officers have been charged with heavy-handed actions that may lead to their arrest. Although this may be proper, what should happen to the protesters that throw rocks, signs, bottles, and other debris designed to injure those same officers. Are not these protesters also criminals or do they have the right to be unlawful because they believe they have been wronged?

Pudge Johnson

Oro Valley

