Letter: Who is an American?

Re: the March 11 letter "Fitz is an elite; I am an American."
"Cartoon drivel",...or a targeted response to the disgust of the Trump years?
Each of these people you invent certainly sound like Americans we can all relate to in a positive way, including an "elite" Fitz...and me...a former Republican very disgusted with one Donald Trump and the Republican Party for what they stood for those five years! You make no point by assuming ownership of those Americans.
Donald Trump earned Fitz's "drivel" with five years of constant lying and autocratic behavior...an undemocratic behavior very different from positive attributes assigned to any American. The rest of those "deplorables" earned theirs with unthinking worship of a very faulted man.
Donald Trump wanted to own you and me; he wanted you and me to adore him. Beyond that, he had no interest in us, nor in our democracy. If you include yourself as among those "deplorables" Fitz invented, I'm sorry.
Frank Pasons
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.