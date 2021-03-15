 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Who is an American?
View Comments

Letter: Who is an American?

  • Comments

Re: the March 11 letter "Fitz is an elite; I am an American."

"Cartoon drivel",...or a targeted response to the disgust of the Trump years?

Each of these people you invent certainly sound like Americans we can all relate to in a positive way, including an "elite" Fitz...and me...a former Republican very disgusted with one Donald Trump and the Republican Party for what they stood for those five years!  You make no point by assuming ownership of those Americans.

Donald Trump earned Fitz's "drivel" with five years of constant lying and autocratic behavior...an undemocratic behavior very different from positive attributes assigned to any American.  The rest of those "deplorables" earned theirs with unthinking worship of a very faulted man.

Donald Trump wanted to own you and me; he wanted you and me to adore him.  Beyond that, he had no interest in us, nor in our democracy.  If you include yourself as among those "deplorables" Fitz invented, I'm sorry.

Frank Pasons

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters to the Editor, March 10
Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor, March 10

  • Updated

LETTERS: A few letter writers express their displeasure for Kyrsten Sinema's now infamous "no" vote on the floor of the Senate to help defeat a minimum wage raise provision in the new COVID recovery bill.

Local-issues

Letter: Reid Park Zoo

PLEASE do not let this small group of special interest people stop the Asian addition = this expansion has been discussed for years and approv…

Letters to the Editor, March 11
Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor, March 11

LETTERS: After yesterday's decision by the Tucson City Council to officially pause proposed construction to expand Reid Park Zoo, our letter writers have their say. All that and more in our latest edition of Letters to the Editor!

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News