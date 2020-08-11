You have permission to edit this article.
Letter: Who is being spoken of?
As our national election day nears, we are going to see the number of political ads on TV increase.

For the most, these are nothing but petty jabs at an opponent, using half truths, poorly written dialogue, film clips to show an embarrassing moment, sound bites of the truth posed as lies and other puerile content.

Why are those who aspire to lead, at all levels of government, unable to create a message that explains what they wish to, improve, maintain or change, and let me decide on the ability and conduct of their opponent?

Michael Holloway

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

